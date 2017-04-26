Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Officially joins Raiders
Lynch's trade to the Raiders was made official after he passed his physical with the team on Wednesday.
This announcement is more of a formality after it was announced Wednesday morning that the Seahawks had agreed to trade Lynch and a 2018 sixth-round pick to Oakland in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick. Lynch's contract with the Raiders is for one-year, $3 million, and he can earn an additional $2 million by rushing for more than 1,000 yards this season. He'll be the team's starting running back, ahead of Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, and Taiwan Jones. In 2015, Lynch's last season of action, he ran for 417 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.
