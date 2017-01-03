McGloin has undergone an MRI on his shoulder, which is just "sore," head coach Jack Del Rio told Scott Bair of CSN California reports.

McGloin was knocked out of Sunday's loss at Denver after he was driven hard into the ground, bringing fellow quarterback Connor Cook to the fore. While the former was 6-for-11 passing for 21 yards, Cook actually directed the offense ably, completing 14 of 21 passes for one touchdown and one interception. According to Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group, Del Rio wouldn't speculate which QB may be under center Saturday in Houston, only stating, "We'll see." In reality, McGloin's ability to practice Wednesday may be the best indicator.