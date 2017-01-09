McGloin (shoulder) was active for Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans, but as expected he didn't play a snap with rookie quarterback Connor Cook at the helm.

McGloin finished the 2016 season with eight completions on 15 pass attempts for 50 yards and no interceptions or touchdowns in three games. McGloin's shoulder injury didn't allow for him to get the start at quarterback in the Raiders' brief playoff stint, but he figures to be fine moving forward into the offseason. He's set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.