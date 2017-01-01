McGloin was replaced by Connor Cook in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos after suffering a shoulder injury.

Cook entered the game with the Raiders down by a 17-0 score and the status of McGloin will now be worth tracking closely, with the team's usual starting QB Derek Carr already out indefinitely with a leg injury.

