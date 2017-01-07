McGloin (shoulder) is expected to be active and back up rookie quarterback Connor Cook in Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McGloin was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week and still carries a questionable designation into the contest. The team signed Garret Gilbert to the practice squad earlier in the week in case McGloin could not go, but given his familiarity with the playbook, even a semi-hobbled McGloin offers a better option for the backup role.