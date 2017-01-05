The Raiders listed McGloin (left shoulder) as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

McGloin's practice participation Wednesday opens up the possibility that he could serve in a backup capacity this weekend, but in any case, it's already been announced that Connor Cook will make his first career NFL start in Saturday's playoff game against the Texans.

