Raiders' Matt McGloin: Limited at practice Wednesday
The Raiders listed McGloin (left shoulder) as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
McGloin's practice participation Wednesday opens up the possibility that he could serve in a backup capacity this weekend, but in any case, it's already been announced that Connor Cook will make his first career NFL start in Saturday's playoff game against the Texans.
