McGloin (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans.

McGloin's sore left shoulder caused him to be a limited participant during practice this week, but despite his questionable tag, the Raiders are optimistic he'll be able to suit up Saturday, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports. That comes as good news, since besides the injured Derek Carr (leg), McGloin is the only quarterback other than Connor Cook on Oakland's current roster. While Cook has already been named the team's starter for Saturday's playoff tilt, having a proper backup in McGloin is certainly something the Raiders will hope to have in place.