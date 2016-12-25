McGloin completed two of three pass attempts for 29 yards Saturday against the Colts.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg Saturday and is in store to miss a period of time. Consequently, McGloin is slated to roll with the first-string unit for the time being. He unfortunately gets a tough draw in his first start of the season next week against the Broncos' top-ranked pass defense that has allowed just 183 yards through the air per game in 2016. Look for the Raiders to enter this matchup with a run-heavy mindset because Denver has only been middle of the pack against tailbacks this season, giving up an 18th-ranked 4.2 yards per carry.