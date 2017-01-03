McGloin (shoulder) is not expected to be ready for Saturday's playoff opener against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

McGloin will still have a few days to improve his health prior to Saturday's game, but the early indication is that the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 17 will prevent him from suiting up this week. If that is indeed the case -- and with Derek Carr (leg) still out -- Connor Cook would get the start under center.