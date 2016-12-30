Raiders' Matt McGloin: Set to lead Raiders offense Sunday
McGloin will start at quarterback Sunday against the Broncos as the Raiders look to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, Eddie Paskal of the team's official site reports.
With usual starting quarterback Derek Carr sidelined for the next six-to-eight weeks as he recovers from a broken leg, McGloin will be in charge of leading Oakland in their quest for an AFC West title in Week 17 with a win over the Broncos. If the Raiders come away with a victory and New England loses, Oakland will also secure home-field advantage until the Super Bowl if they're able to survive and advance. Connor Cook will serve as McGloin's backup, while Amari Cooper (shoulder) and Michael Crabtree (ankle) are a bit banged up, but expected to play.
