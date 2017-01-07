Raiders' Matt McGloin: Will back up Cook on Saturday
McGloin (shoulder) will be active Saturday and serve as rookie quarterback Connor Cook's backup, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.
As originally expected, McGloin will be available Saturday behind Cook, with the Raiders electing not to activate No. 3 option Garrett Gilbert off their practice squad.
