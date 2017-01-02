Crabtree (ankle) caught five of eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss at Denver.

Crabtree has been questionable the last few weeks with a couple of different injuries, but hasn't missed any game action. Despite struggling with drops this season, Crabtree still managed to be productive, making spectacular catches at times. He finished the season with 1,003 receiving yards for the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career, and first since 2012. The 89 receptions he made this season also set a career high in that category. Assuming Crabtree didn't suffer any setbacks, he should be ready to roll next week for Oakland's first-round playoff game.