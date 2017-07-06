Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Facing added competition for targets
The Raiders added WR Cordarrelle Patterson, RB Marshawn Lynch and TE Jared Cook to their offensive core of Crabtree, Amari Cooper and Derek Carr, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
None of the new additions poses a major threat to Crabtree's starting job or snap count, but with Carr surrounded by a better mix of talent, the 29-year-old wideout will have a hard time matching his target totals of 146 and 145 from his first two seasons in Oakland. There's also a reasonable chance Cooper finally surpasses Crabtree as the team leader in targets, after logging 130 and 132 in his first two NFL seasons. The upside is that defenses may pay less attention to Crabtree, which could allow for improvement on his unimpressive mark of 6.6 yards per target since joining the Raiders. He also figures to stay heavily involved in the red zone, where he tied for fourth in the league with 21 targets last season, after drawing a modest total of 13 the previous year.
