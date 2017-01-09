Crabtree finished with 89 receptions (on 145 targets) for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games played this season, but he did drop a league-high 13 passes thrown his way, The Mercury News reports.

Crabtree led the Raiders in catches, targets, and receiving touchdowns -- placing in the top 10 league-wide in the latter two categories -- despite playing opposite Amari Cooper, who blossomed into a Pro Bowler in his second season. In fact, 2016 marked the second time in eight seasons that Crabtree topped the 1,000-yard mark. Overall, his final numbers were strikingly similar to those from his first season in Oakland, when Crabtree posted a 85/922/9 line last year. That evidences the veteran's consistent role in a passing game that's emerged as one of the league's best behind quarterback Derek Carr (fibula), but Crabtree could improve his stock further by dropping fewer balls next season. Although he suffered a concussion in the Raiders' playoff loss Saturday, Crabtree figures to make a full recovery over the offseason, which he now enters having not missed a single regular season game over the past three years.