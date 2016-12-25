Crabtree caught seven of 10 targets for 90 yards Saturday against the Colts.

Crabtree did almost all of his work in the first half Saturday but still wound up leading the Raiders in receiving. It was just unfortunate the touchdowns went to Andre Holmes, Clive Walford and Jalen Richard. With Derek Carr (broken leg) set to miss time, Crabtree may have an especially hard time getting back in the scoring column next week against the Broncos' top-ranked pass defense.