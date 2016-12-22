Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Limited at practice Wednesday
Crabtree (finger) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Fellow wideout Amari Cooper was also limited with a shoulder issue, but we expect both players to be in uniform Saturday against the Colts. Crabtree logged 45 (out of a possible 62) snaps in Week 15's win over the Chargers, en route to catching six of eight targets for 60 yards and a touchdown.
