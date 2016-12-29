Crabtree (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Crabtree, who has been playing through a finger issue, is now dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Colts in Week 16. Per CSN Bay Area, Crabtree is expected to play through his latest ailment Sunday against the Broncos.

