Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Limited at practice Wednesday
Crabtree (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Crabtree, who has been playing through a finger issue, is now dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Colts in Week 16. Per CSN Bay Area, Crabtree is expected to play through his latest ailment Sunday against the Broncos.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Leads Raiders in receiving•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Suits up Saturday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Listed as questionable, but expected to play Saturday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Catches touchdown in win•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Listed as active Sunday•