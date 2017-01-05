Crabtree (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

The same applies to fellow wideout Amari Cooper (shoulder), but both players should be fine for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans, a contest in which the Raiders will hand QB Connor Cook his first career NFL start in the wake of injuries to both Derek Carr (leg) and Matt McGloin (shoulder).

