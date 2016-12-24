Crabtree (finger) listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Colts, CSN Bay Area reports.

Fellow wideout Amari Cooper (shoulder) draws the same designation, but both are expected to be in uniform Saturday. While playing through his finger issue in Week 15, Crabtree was on the field for 45 (out of a possible 62) snaps in the Raiders' win over the Chargers, hauling in six of eight targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the process.