Crabtree (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Crabtree is expected to play through his aches and pains Sunday, as is Amari Cooper (shoulder), who is also listed as questionable for the contest. The Raiders have postseason seeding to play for, so both wideouts figure to see their share of Week 17 looks from QB Matt McGloin, who takes over for the injured Derek Carr.