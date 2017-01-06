Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Questionable to play Texans
Crabtree (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans.
Crabtree's ankle injury limited during the practice week, but it'd be a surprise if he isn't active Saturday, especially considering the Raiders might need all the help they can get with rookie Connor Cook making his first-career start at quarterback.
