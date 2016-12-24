Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Suits up Saturday
Crabtree (finger) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Colts.
Crabtree, who will continue to play through his finger issue, was on the field for 45 (out of a possible 62) snaps in the Raiders' Week 15 win over the Chargers, en route to hauling in six of eight targets for 60 yards and a TD. He'll take aim Saturday at an Indianapolis D that is allowing an average of 261.4 passing yards per game to date.
