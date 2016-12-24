Crabtree (finger) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Colts.

Crabtree, who will continue to play through his finger issue, was on the field for 45 (out of a possible 62) snaps in the Raiders' Week 15 win over the Chargers, en route to hauling in six of eight targets for 60 yards and a TD. He'll take aim Saturday at an Indianapolis D that is allowing an average of 261.4 passing yards per game to date.