Crabtree (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

As expected, Crabtree will continue to play through his aches and pains Sunday, as will Amari Cooper (shoulder). The Raiders have postseason seeding to play for, so both wideouts figure to see their share of Week 17 looks from QB Matt McGloin, who's taking over for the injured Derek Carr.

