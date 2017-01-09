Raiders' Mychal Rivera: Catches four passes in postseason defeat
Rivera caught four of five targets for 31 yards in the Raiders' postseason loss to the Texans on Saturday.
Rivera out-produced No. 1 tight end Clive Walford on Saturday, but -- as to be expected from an offense quarterbacked by rookie Connor Cook -- wasn't able to do much on the whole as the Raiders seemingly couldn't move the ball whatsoever until garbage time arrived. Now set to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Rivera has incentive to find a new home in 2017 with a team more eager to utilize his pass-catching prowess.
