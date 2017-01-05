Rivera caught two passes on three targets for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. He finishes the 2016 regular season with 18 catches on 25 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

Rivera was held in check throughout the season with Clive Walford securing the No. 1 spot at tight end for the Raiders, while neither option consistently served as a viable fantasy tool. Rivera will be an unrestricted free agent in 2017, so the playoffs may be his last stint in Oakland.