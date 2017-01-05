Raiders' Mychal Rivera: Held to nine yards Sunday
Rivera caught two passes on three targets for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. He finishes the 2016 regular season with 18 catches on 25 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.
Rivera was held in check throughout the season with Clive Walford securing the No. 1 spot at tight end for the Raiders, while neither option consistently served as a viable fantasy tool. Rivera will be an unrestricted free agent in 2017, so the playoffs may be his last stint in Oakland.
More News
-
Raiders' Mychal Rivera: Held to one catch Sunday•
-
Raiders' Mychal Rivera: Building consistency•
-
Raiders' Mychal Rivera: Season-high 57 yards Sunday•
-
Raiders' Mychal Rivera: Just one reception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Mychal Rivera: Catches first touchdown of season•
-
Raiders' Mychal Rivera: Continues lack of production•