Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Five tackles Saturday versus Houston
Nelson racked up five tackles (five solo) during Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans.
Nelson hadn't reached the five-tackle mark in the Raiders' previous four contests, but he was able to do so in Oakland's first and only game of the playoffs.
More News
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Records two tackles in season finale•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Nabs interception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Intercepts Jaguars on Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Notches interception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Double digit tackles Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Leads Raiders in tackles Sunday•