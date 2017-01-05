Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Records two tackles in season finale
Nelson recorded two tackles and one pass defensed during Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos.
Nelson will finish his 2016 campaign with 65 tackles, 12 passes defensed, five interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. He took a step back in terms of his production following a stellar year with the Bengals in 2015, but he still provided value as the Raiders' top free safety. The 33-year-old has one more year left on his contract with Oakland, so he has plenty to play for in the upcoming playoffs.
More News
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Nabs interception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Intercepts Jaguars on Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Notches interception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Double digit tackles Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Leads Raiders in tackles Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Left off injury report•