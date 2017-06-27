Raiders' Sean Smith: Healthy after shoulder surgery
Smith has recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, Michael Gehlken of The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Smith tore his labrum last October when diving for a pass against the Buccaneers and underwent corrective surgery in January. Now healthy, Smith should open training camp without limitations.
