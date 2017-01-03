Janikowski did not attempt a single field goal or extra point in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Janikowski solidified his status as one of the league's all-time greatest kickers during the 2016 season as he set the record for field goals made from 50 yards or longer. He was also perfect on extra-point attempts until missing twice in Week 16 against the Colts. His final regular season statistics include 29 of 35 field goals made to go along with 37 of 39 on extra-point attempts in 16 games. The Raiders offense will look to get back on track in the AFC Wild Card round against Houston.