Janikowski didn't attempt a field goal and converted two of two PATs during the Raiders' 27-14 postseason loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Perfectly coinciding with Derek Carr's (broken leg) absence, Janikowski didn't attempt a field goal in any of the Raiders' last three games as the offense simply couldn't move the ball on a consistent basis. Despite this sudden dropoff in usage, Janikowski still finished the 2016 campaign with the 10th-most field goals in the league and could make for an attractive fantasy option on an up-and-coming Oakland squad in 2017.