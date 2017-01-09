Raiders' Seth Roberts: Held to one catch Saturday
Roberts caught just one pass on seven targets for one yard during Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans.
Roberts and rookie quarterback Connor Cook severely struggled to connect throughout Saturday's brutal tilt for the Raiders. As noted in Roberts' Week 17 recap, he'll enter the upcoming offseason as an exclusive rights free agent with the possibility of returning to Oakland.
