Roberts caught just one pass on seven targets for one yard during Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans.

Roberts and rookie quarterback Connor Cook severely struggled to connect throughout Saturday's brutal tilt for the Raiders. As noted in Roberts' Week 17 recap, he'll enter the upcoming offseason as an exclusive rights free agent with the possibility of returning to Oakland.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola