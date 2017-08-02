Roberts had to play through a double hernia in 2016 according to Raiders wide receivers coach Rob Moore, Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Roberts' double-hernia injury throughout the 2016 season was kept quiet until now, but the issue was fixed over the offseason and he's expected to have much more core strength in 2017. A return to full health is promising news for Roberts, who finished last season with a measly catch percentage of 49.4. Despite seeing 22 more targets during his second year in the league, Roberts hauled in just six more receptions while notching 83 less yards. Roberts could be in line for an increase in production if he's able to take care of the drops with a clean bill of health, though newcomer Cordarrelle Patterson figures to push him for targets as well.