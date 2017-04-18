Roberts re-signed with the Raiders on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Roberts earned the one-year deal after a 38-catch, five-touchdown 2016 season. The 26-year-old will likely have to outperform what he was able to do last season if he hopes to secure a long-term deal in the near future. As for the immediate, Roberts projects to function as a depth receiver for the Raiders in 2017.