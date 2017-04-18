Raiders' Seth Roberts: Re-signs with Raiders on Monday
Roberts re-signed with the Raiders on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Roberts earned the one-year deal after a 38-catch, five-touchdown 2016 season. The 26-year-old will likely have to outperform what he was able to do last season if he hopes to secure a long-term deal in the near future. As for the immediate, Roberts projects to function as a depth receiver for the Raiders in 2017.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Gets tender from Oakland•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Held to one catch Saturday•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Three catches Sunday•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches two passes Sunday•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Plagued by drops Thursday•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Held to two catches Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...