Roberts caught three passes on as many targets for 26 yards during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Roberts' volume throughout the 2016 regular season was hindered with the emergence of fellow receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, but he was still able to haul in 38 receptions on 77 targets for 397 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. He'll be an exclusive rights free agent in 2017 following the culmination of the playoffs, so he may be likely to re-sign with the Raiders.