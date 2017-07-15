Calhoun is about 20 pounds heavier than he was at the end of 2016, Eddie Paskal of the Raiders' official site reports.

After rehabbing the knee injury that caused him to finish his rookie season on injured reserve, Calhoun -- who checked in at 251 pounds at the 2016 NFL Combine -- looks to have taken full advantage of the Raiders' offseason workout program and likely weighs around 270 pounds at this juncture. It'll be interesting to see if the added weight will aid him in his competition with Jelani Jenkins to secure the starting outside linebacker gig opposite Bruce Irvin, but in any event the second-year Michigan State product at least appears in line for a significant role within the Raiders' linebacking corps this season and should have a great chance to improve upon his nine total tackles from 2016.