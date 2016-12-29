McGee was limited in Wednesday's practice by a groin injury, the San Francisco Chronicle's Vic Tafur reports.

McGee sat out last Saturday's game versus the Colts with an ankle problem, but that injury has reportedly healed and the defensive lineman is now dealing with a groin issue. While the details surrounding this new injury aren't clear, McGee's ability to practice Thursday and Friday will hopefully shed light on his potential availability for Sunday's season finale versus the Broncos.