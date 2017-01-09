Jones notched 23 kick-return yards during Saturday's loss to the Texans. He finishes the 2016 season with just one carry for a loss of eight yards to go along with four receptions for 43 yards on four targets.

Jones returned kicks for the Raiders in six games throughout the season but never became involved in their offense. Rookie running backs DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard provided a spark behind Latavius Murray, leaving little opportunity for Jones. He has one year remaining on his contract with Oakland before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2018.