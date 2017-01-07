Donald was the highest-rated interior defender in the NFL during the 2016 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

It was also a monster fantasy showing for Donald, as his 47 tackles (36 solo), eight sacks and two forced fumbles provided a high-end return at the defensive line position. Entering his fourth season in the league next year, there is potential for further growth in the real and virtual game for Donald. He should be one of the first defensive linemen off the board in IDP formats in 2017.