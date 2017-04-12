The Rams have exercised the fifth-year option on Donald's rookie contract, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.

As a first-round selection (2014) who wasn't taken within the top 10 picks (No. 13), Donald gets an option-year salary equal to the average of the third- through 25th-highest salaries at his position. The fifth-year option thus locks him in for 2018 at a salary of only $6.892 million, which would be an incredible bargain for a player of his caliber. He probably won't end up playing for that figure, as the Rams will try to sign him to a long-term extension either this offseason or next. Boasting 28 sacks and 163 tackles in 48 games through three seasons, Donald should end up with one of the largest non-quarterback contracts in the NFL.