Rams' Alec Ogletree: Finishes with career-high 136 tackles
Ogletree recorded a career-high 136 tackles (98 solo) during the 2016 season.
Unfortunately, Ogletree slowed down at the end of the season and registered just 24 stops (18 solo tackles) through the final four games. Still, the 25-year-old linebacker was a high-end IDP option with a reliable fantasy floor outside of his underwhelming finish. Looking ahead to 2017, if Ogletree can provide more of the playmaking ability he's flashed at times throughout his first four seasons, the fantasy star could elevate his stock even higher.
