Quick received four targets but failed to secure a reception during Saturday's loss to San Francisco.

Through six games with Jared Goff running the offense, Quick has just 13 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns. Additionally, the receiver has caught just 46.4 percent of his targets during the stretch. It's likely best to ignore Quick in the majority of fantasy settings for the Week 17 matchup against Arizona.

