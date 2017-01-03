Quick caught just two of his seven targets for 15 yards and failed to find the end zone for the 12 consecutive game Sunday against Arizona.

The 27-year-old receiver had a respectable five-game run (16 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns) leading into the Rams' Week 9 bye, but he faded considerably down the stretch, and especially after Jared Goff was named the starter. Through Goff's seven starts, Quick had just 15 receptions for 143 yards and failed to find pay dirt. After Los Angeles drafted two wide receivers in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Rams might let Quick walk via free agency, so his fantasy value is in limbo until he inks a new deal.