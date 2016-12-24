Rams' Case Keenum: Inactive Saturday
Keenum is inactive for Saturday's contest versus the 49ers, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
With a losing record assured and former head honcho Jeff Fisher out of the picture, there are no illusions remaining for the Rams in their debut season in Los Angeles. Keenum is this expendable on game day with the future in mind, allowing the QB depth chart to be headed be a rookie (Jared Goff) and second-year pro (Sean Mannion).
