Rams' Dan Orlovsky: Signs with Rams
Orlovsky signed a contract with the Rams on Thursday.
Orlovsky's signing gives the Rams three quarterbacks entering training camp. The 12-year veteran spent the past three seasons backing up Matthew Stafford in Detroit, and he'll now compete with Sean Mannion for the backup slot behind Los Angeles starter Jared Goff.
More News
-
Lions' Dan Orlovsky: Headed for free agency•
-
Lions' Dan Orlovsky: Not needed in 2016•
-
Lions' Dan Orlovsky: Struggles in second exhibition•
-
Lions' Dan Orlovsky: Re-signs with Lions•
-
Lions QB Dan Orlovsky throws for 191 yards in second half Sunday•
-
Fine game puts Lions QB Dan Orlovsky in lead for backup job•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...
-
Sorting out crowded Vikings' backfield
The Vikings running back situation is as messy as any in the league. Heath Cummings tries to...
-
Projecting Jamison Crowder
Jamison Crowder took a step forward in 2016, but an increased role should lead to career-highs...
-
Regression in Ryan's future?
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...