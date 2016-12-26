Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Connects on all three extra-point attempts
Zuerlein converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Saturday's loss to San Francisco.
With just two field goals through his past five games, Zuerlein hasn't been provided with an opportunity to help fantasy owners down the stretch. He's hit all nine of his extra-point bids during the span, but the Los Angeles offense doesn't move the ball well or score enough for Zuerlein to be anything more than a desperation option. The Rams are last in the league in both yards (272.0) and points (14.5) per game, after all.
