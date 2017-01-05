Zuerlein only kicked 19 field goals and 23 extra points during the 2016 season.

The Los Angeles offense finished last in both yards and scoring and did absolutely no fantasy favors for Zuerlein. If there is any silver lining, at least his accuracy improved following his poor 2015 showing where he converted just 20 of 30 field-goal attempts. Without significant improvements from the Rams' offense, Zuerlein is unlikely to morph back into a reliable fantasy asset, especially considering he's only connected on 39 field-goal attempts the past two years. However, with his contract up, Los Angeles could look in another direction and let Zuerlein explore the market. Either way, he's likely best left undrafted heading into the 2017 campaign.