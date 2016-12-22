Goff received clearance from the concussion protocol Thursday and will be the Rams' starting quarterback Saturday against the 49ers, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The announcement from interim head coach John Fassel was more or less expected due to Goff's listing as a full participant on the Rams' past two injury reports. Directing the offense for a sixth consecutive game, Goff will be followed on the depth chart by Sean Mannion rather than veteran Case Keenum in the final two outings of the regular season, per Fassel. Although Goff has managed just four touchdowns versus five interceptions to date, his upcoming opponent, the 49ers, has conceded multiple touchdown passes in 10 of 14 games this season, improving his potential slightly from previous matchups.