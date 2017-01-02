Goff capped his rookie campaign with 13-for-20 passing for 120 yards and two fumbles (none lost) during Sunday's 44-6 defeat to the Cardinals.

The 2016 first overall selection served as the Rams' starting quarterback in seven consecutive games to conclude the campaign, with mostly miserable results. Granted, his offensive line didn't do him any favors, allowing 26 sacks. On Sunday, in particular, Goff suffered a season-worst seven sacks against a fearsome Cardinals front, who pressured the rookie on 26 percent of his dropbacks, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. While running for one's life isn't conducive to operating an efficient offense, Goff was turnover-prone, tossing seven interceptions and losing two of five fumbles. Overall, he completed just 54.6 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards and five touchdowns, three of which came against the leaky Saints defense in Week 12.