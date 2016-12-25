Goff completed just 11 of 24 pass attempts for 90 yards and a touchdown while also throwing two interceptions during Saturday's loss to San Francisco.

Not only was it an underwhelming statistical showing, but Goff and the Rams also blew a 21-7 lead. The rookie quarterback posted a disastrous 3.75 YPA and threw a costly interception with 21 seconds left in the game. It's further concerning that San Francisco checks out as an incredibly favorable matchup for opposing quarterbacks. Goff's struggles continue to exacerbate the already limited fantasy upside of the entire Los Angeles offense.